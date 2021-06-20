Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,715 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 98,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIX opened at $42.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.51. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SIX. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.58.

In other news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

