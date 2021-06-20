Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 15.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,610,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,613,000 after purchasing an additional 34,171 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,175,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,143,000 after purchasing an additional 392,325 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,437,000 after purchasing an additional 206,692 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 869,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,213,000 after purchasing an additional 63,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 676,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $239.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.40 and a 12-month high of $273.01.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MOH shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.17.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $326,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total transaction of $795,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,451,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

