Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,704 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.09% of Moody’s worth $54,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,792,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Moody’s by 103.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,389,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,879,000 after buying an additional 705,790 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Moody’s by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,920,000 after buying an additional 413,430 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,645,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,567,000 after purchasing an additional 345,707 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 219.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 303,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,031,000 after purchasing an additional 208,481 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.67.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total transaction of $453,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,305. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,085 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,910. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock opened at $348.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $253.17 and a 12 month high of $357.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

