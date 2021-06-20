Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,597,000 after buying an additional 45,694 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 446,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,410,000 after buying an additional 58,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 664.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,014,000 after buying an additional 54,283 shares in the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $246.35 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.30 and a fifty-two week high of $276.09. The stock has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ODFL. Stephens upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Vertical Research began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

