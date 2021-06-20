Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OFC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OFC. Truist upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.

OFC stock opened at $28.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $30.31. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.02.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 4.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,986 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $108,738.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $237,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,866 shares of company stock worth $651,348. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

