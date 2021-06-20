Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 1,000 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,022 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Grace Capital grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 203,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. MKM Partners raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum to $32.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Sunday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.11.

Shares of OXY opened at $27.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.29. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $32.52. The company has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.02%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

