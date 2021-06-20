Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 2,145 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 55.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 16.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 137,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,456,000 after buying an additional 19,669 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in The Clorox by 37.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 234,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,306,000 after purchasing an additional 63,668 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in The Clorox by 1.0% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 14,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. acquired a new position in The Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in The Clorox by 334.5% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.94.

NYSE CLX opened at $172.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.19. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $172.35 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

