Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 960 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palmer Knight Co raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 50,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $931,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 57,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,573,000 after acquiring an additional 21,660 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $144.76 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $162.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.59.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $230,026.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,045.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,567,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,017,266.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

