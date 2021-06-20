MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €191.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €191.00 ($224.71) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($212.94) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €152.00 ($178.82) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €193.64 ($227.82).

Shares of MTX opened at €220.10 ($258.94) on Wednesday. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of €129.55 ($152.41) and a 1-year high of €223.20 ($262.59). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €206.22. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

