Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Stock Position Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 205,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,983 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $19,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 20,000.0% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 60.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $116.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $133.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 3.60.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 41.51% and a negative net margin of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $461.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -58.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

Nabors Industries Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.