Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 73.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $85,065.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $167,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,731,996. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.34.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $175.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.64. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $180.53. The company has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.95%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.