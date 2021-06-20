National Bank Financial Boosts CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$2.50

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CEU. TD Securities increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.30 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CES Energy Solutions has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.53.
CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$1.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$483.39 million and a PE ratio of 65.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.70. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$0.64 and a 12-month high of C$2.05.
In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director John Michael Hooks acquired 96,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.67 per share, with a total value of C$160,560.99. Following the purchase, the director now owns 978,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,632,133.31. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 34,969 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total value of C$60,846.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,054,212 shares in the company, valued at C$3,574,328.88. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,707 shares of company stock valued at $160,822.
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
