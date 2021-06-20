National Bank Financial Boosts CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$2.50

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CEU. TD Securities increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.30 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CES Energy Solutions has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.53.

CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$1.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$483.39 million and a PE ratio of 65.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.70. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$0.64 and a 12-month high of C$2.05.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$260.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.13 million. Equities analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director John Michael Hooks acquired 96,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.67 per share, with a total value of C$160,560.99. Following the purchase, the director now owns 978,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,632,133.31. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 34,969 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total value of C$60,846.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,054,212 shares in the company, valued at C$3,574,328.88. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,707 shares of company stock valued at $160,822.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

