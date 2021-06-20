National Bank Financial Raises Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Price Target to C$50.00

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial to C$50.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$35.63.

TSE OVV opened at C$35.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.67. Ovintiv has a one year low of C$9.07 and a one year high of C$39.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.98 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently -1.57%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

