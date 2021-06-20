National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 57.0% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 20.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,231,000. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

NNN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $47.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.83. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.88.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 82.87%.

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $979,960.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,969.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

