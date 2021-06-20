National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $494.70 Million

Brokerages predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will report sales of $494.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for National Vision’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $495.20 million and the lowest is $494.20 million. National Vision posted sales of $260.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.35 million. National Vision had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of National Vision from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Vision currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

National Vision stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.30. The stock had a trading volume of 695,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,248. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.43, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.74. National Vision has a 52-week low of $27.10 and a 52-week high of $53.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

In related news, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $164,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $7,756,734.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,415,709.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the first quarter valued at $143,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 588.8% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Earnings History and Estimates for National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE)

