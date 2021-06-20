New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Up to $7.63

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.63, but opened at $8.07. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 422,047 shares.

EDU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.99.

The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.44.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

