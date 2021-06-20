New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.12. New York Mortgage Trust reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover New York Mortgage Trust.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 97.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New York Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.40.

New York Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,800,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 45.25 and a quick ratio of 45.25. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.94. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $4.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYMT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

