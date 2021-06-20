New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $5.64 Million Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 154,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,774,000 after buying an additional 439,954 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.08.

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

SRC stock opened at $47.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.27.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.84 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

