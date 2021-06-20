New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $5.89 Million Stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Redfin were worth $5,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Redfin by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Redfin by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Redfin news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $44,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $392,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 308,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,616,621.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,246 shares of company stock valued at $13,256,748. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $59.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Redfin Co. has a 12 month low of $35.05 and a 12 month high of $98.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1,485.25 and a beta of 1.88.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RDFN. Evercore ISI began coverage on Redfin in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Redfin in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

