New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 83,800 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 287.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $6,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OSH. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSH. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oak Street Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $56.05 on Friday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.11 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion and a PE ratio of -0.76.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $6,056,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 25,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $1,472,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,817,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,882,385.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,001,563 shares of company stock valued at $480,390,194. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

