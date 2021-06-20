New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,727 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of Grand Canyon Education worth $6,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,081,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,009,000 after acquiring an additional 26,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,332,000 after acquiring an additional 184,099 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 43.2% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,745,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,007,000 after acquiring an additional 827,514 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,040,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,855,000 after acquiring an additional 114,505 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth approximately $107,250,000.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $87.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $75.64 and a one year high of $115.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.89 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 17.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

