New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,267 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,267 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $6,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TREE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth about $1,574,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total value of $14,718,862.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 675,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,788,296.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TREE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist reduced their target price on LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Northland Securities upgraded LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LendingTree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.50.

TREE stock opened at $214.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.57 and a 52-week high of $372.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.13.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $1.39. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $272.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.77 million. Equities research analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

