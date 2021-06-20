Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to announce sales of $3.00 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.95 billion. Newmont reported sales of $2.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont will report full-year sales of $12.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.16 billion to $13.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.37 billion to $13.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEM. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

NYSE:NEM traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.62. 17,015,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,116,448. Newmont has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $314,304.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,199,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,862 shares of company stock worth $3,536,001 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Newmont by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Newmont by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Newmont by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

