Newscrypto (NWC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $14.16 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 20th. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00002334 BTC on popular exchanges. Newscrypto has a market cap of $124.42 million and approximately $14.16 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Newscrypto has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00056441 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00132621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.65 or 0.00178682 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000207 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,170.75 or 1.00668996 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.43 or 0.00823227 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 276,692,834 coins and its circulating supply is 157,043,187 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

