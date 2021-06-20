Nexo (NEXO) Price Reaches $1.70 on Major Exchanges

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 20th. Nexo has a market cap of $951.12 million and approximately $10.90 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexo coin can now be purchased for about $1.70 or 0.00004907 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nexo has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00058779 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003895 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00024427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $256.08 or 0.00739883 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00044232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00083400 BTC.

Nexo Coin Profile

Nexo is a coin. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars.

