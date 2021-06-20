Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust comprises 3.5% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $16,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 127,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after buying an additional 20,903 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 296,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,623,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 292.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,236,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,187,000 after buying an additional 921,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.13.

In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $361,770.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total value of $993,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 141,276 shares of company stock worth $16,518,831. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.28. 1,913,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,697. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.82. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $72.64 and a 52 week high of $123.10. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

