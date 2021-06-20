Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,463,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,429 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $226,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

VNQ opened at $101.79 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $105.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.24.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

