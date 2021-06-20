Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,894,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $251,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 726,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,419,000 after acquiring an additional 45,348 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,102,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,001,802,000 after acquiring an additional 123,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 135,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.67.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total transaction of $125,663.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,600.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 89,941 shares of company stock valued at $13,087,005 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $159.41 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.88 and a 1 year high of $162.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

