Northern Trust Corp Has $229.96 Million Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,259,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.42% of Gartner worth $229,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,009,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,097,107,000 after purchasing an additional 105,577 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Gartner by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,665,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $907,546,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $263,560,000 after purchasing an additional 29,694 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 491.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 974,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,923,000 after purchasing an additional 809,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 849,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,076,000 after acquiring an additional 171,800 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $233.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.23. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $114.82 and a one year high of $239.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $973,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total value of $8,200,237.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,312,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,968,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,722 shares of company stock worth $14,090,952. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

