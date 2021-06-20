Northern Trust Corp Raises Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,248,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 66,852 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $207,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,433 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $56.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.37. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.24 and a 1-year high of $59.15.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. The business had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.45.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

