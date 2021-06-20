Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,998,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,698 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $235,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.9% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 15.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 141,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after purchasing an additional 18,558 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 13.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 130,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,434,000 after purchasing an additional 15,106 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 27.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $729,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,781,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,062,993.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,274 shares of company stock valued at $11,240,737. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC opened at $114.42 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $125.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.69.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.