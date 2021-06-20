Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 787,688 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,208 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.09% of United Rentals worth $259,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,732,926,000 after purchasing an additional 194,314 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 446,646 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,324,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,228,000 after purchasing an additional 125,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,969,000 after purchasing an additional 40,053 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,139,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,269,000 after purchasing an additional 110,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI opened at $288.95 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.10 and a 1 year high of $354.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $324.45.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on URI. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Argus raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.77.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

