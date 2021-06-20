Northern Trust Corp Sells 210,045 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,157,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 210,045 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.10% of Edison International worth $243,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Edison International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $55.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.20. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EIX. Barclays lifted their price target on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

