Nsure.Network Market Cap Achieves $1.84 Million (NSURE)

Nsure.Network (CURRENCY:NSURE) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 20th. During the last seven days, Nsure.Network has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. Nsure.Network has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $783,093.00 worth of Nsure.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nsure.Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000938 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Nsure.Network

NSURE is a coin. Nsure.Network’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,668,964 coins. The official website for Nsure.Network is nsure.network/# . Nsure.Network’s official Twitter account is @Nsure_network . Nsure.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@nsure_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Nsure.Network works like an insurance company that is governed by Nsure stakers. By taking a risk from an individual, and spreading that risk around a community, the individual is able get their risk in the open finance world covered. Nsure.Network is built to protect and hedge your DeFi risk on different protocols. “

Nsure.Network Coin Trading

