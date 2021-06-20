nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $35.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

NVT has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.83.

NVT stock opened at $29.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2,987,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.56. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.09.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.25 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 46.67%.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,959.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $346,968.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,455. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,024,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 24,552 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 484,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,530,000 after purchasing an additional 25,309 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 273.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,904 shares during the period. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

