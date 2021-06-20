O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 131.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 121,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,936 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Shares of OI opened at $16.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.97. O-I Glass, Inc. has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.33.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.70% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OI shares. Longbow Research started coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.