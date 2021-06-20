Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 12.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum to $32.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Sunday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $32.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.29.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

