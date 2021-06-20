Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,421,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466,666 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $27,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,445,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,527 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth $14,413,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,056,000 after buying an additional 160,906 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after buying an additional 257,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth $11,244,000. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

NYSE:OII opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 3.55. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $437.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oceaneering International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.