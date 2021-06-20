Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Gap Down to $16.04

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.04, but opened at $15.36. Oceaneering International shares last traded at $15.82, with a volume of 2,766 shares traded.

OII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 3.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.83.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $437.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.05 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. Oceaneering International’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 692,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at $509,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 59,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 234,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 24,022 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 198.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 160,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 106,361 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Company Profile (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

