Odyssey (OCN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $624,771.00

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $6.12 million and approximately $624,771.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Odyssey coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Odyssey Coin Profile

Odyssey (CRYPTO:OCN) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

