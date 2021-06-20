OFS Capital Co. (OFS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This is a boost from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

NASDAQ:OFS opened at $10.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.38. OFS Capital has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $10.18.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.49 million for the quarter. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 92.88%. On average, analysts expect that OFS Capital will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded OFS Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

