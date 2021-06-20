Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ODFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.29.

ODFL stock opened at $246.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $161.30 and a one year high of $276.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

