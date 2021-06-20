OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $8.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

OCX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OncoCyte from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.32.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

OCX opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.90 million, a P/E ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $6.57.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 1,123.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that OncoCyte will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCX. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in OncoCyte by 740.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 111,353 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in OncoCyte in the first quarter worth $427,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in OncoCyte by 912.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 584,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 527,032 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in OncoCyte in the first quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new stake in OncoCyte in the first quarter worth $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.