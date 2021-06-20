Open Platform (OPEN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $48,113.00

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 19th. Open Platform has a market cap of $3.96 million and $48,113.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Platform coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00057580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00024569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $259.26 or 0.00729173 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00043372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00083717 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform (OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Platform

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

