Oppenheimer Comments on Oracle Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Oracle in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz now expects that the enterprise software provider will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.03. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Oracle’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ORCL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.62.

NYSE ORCL opened at $76.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $219.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. Oracle has a 12-month low of $52.98 and a 12-month high of $85.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 0.5% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,913 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 27,684 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $88,548,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,139,857,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,718,172,254.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,220,000 shares of company stock worth $552,501,100 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

