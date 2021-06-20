Orbitcoin (ORB) Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000688 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orbitcoin has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $767,789.33 and $16.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,626.65 or 0.99969446 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00034599 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00008795 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.65 or 0.00354092 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.66 or 0.00426296 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $276.92 or 0.00799476 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006927 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00073278 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00031168 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

