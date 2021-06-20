Orbs (ORBS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $736,493.00

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Orbs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0561 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges. Orbs has a market cap of $125.16 million and approximately $736,493.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orbs has traded down 18.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orbs alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00059479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00024463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $263.99 or 0.00754986 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00043950 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00083983 BTC.

Orbs Coin Profile

ORBS is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.