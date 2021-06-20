Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) will report sales of $28.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.20 million. Orrstown Financial Services posted sales of $27.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full-year sales of $111.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $108.40 million to $114.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $102.77 million, with estimates ranging from $99.90 million to $105.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $29.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million.

Separately, TheStreet raised Orrstown Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 840,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,742,000 after purchasing an additional 48,773 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,263 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 288,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 7.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 5.8% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 185,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. 40.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ORRF traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.67. The company had a trading volume of 66,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,683. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.35. The firm has a market cap of $277.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Orrstown Financial Services has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $25.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

