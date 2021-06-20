Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $6,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OSK. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Oshkosh by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Oshkosh by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Oshkosh by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Oshkosh by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Oshkosh news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $508,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $498,211.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,930.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,757 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,046. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OSK stock opened at $116.92 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $137.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.07.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

