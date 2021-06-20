Ouroboros (OURO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $76.00

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Ouroboros coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ouroboros has a market cap of $131,415.05 and approximately $76.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ouroboros has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00058493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00133297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00177883 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000206 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,521.89 or 0.99511907 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.55 or 0.00858789 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ouroboros Coin Profile

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. The official website for Ouroboros is ouroboros-crypto.com/en . Ouroboros’ official Twitter account is @CryptoOuroboros and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ouroboros

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ouroboros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ouroboros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ouroboros using one of the exchanges listed above.

